Junior and Youth Cup Finals: Arsi was four-some for Orton Rangers and a double success for Netherton United

​Arsi Voja was the four-goal hero as Orton Rangers secured the first leg of a double bid in under 14 football.

By Alan Swann
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Netherton United celebrate their Under 14 Cup Final success. Photo: David Lowndes,
Netherton United celebrate their Under 14 Cup Final success. Photo: David Lowndes,

​Voja scored all the goals in a 4-0 win for Orton over Whittlesey in the Junior Alliance Hereward Cup Final at ‘the Field of Dreams’ in Whittlesey.

The city side need just two points from their final four games to win Division Four of the Under 14 League. They are unbeaten so far with nine wins from 10 matches.

Voja’s heroics weren’t enough to win the man-of-the-match award though as that went to Whittlesey’s Michael Brightwell.

Netherton convert a penalty in their Under 14 League Cup Final success against Thorpe Wood Rangers. Photo: David Lowndes,
Netherton convert a penalty in their Under 14 League Cup Final success against Thorpe Wood Rangers. Photo: David Lowndes,
The Under 14 League Cup final, also held at Whittlesey FC, was a much tighter affair with Netherton United pipping Division One rivals Thorpe Wood Rangers 3-0 on penalties after a goalless draw. Netherton ‘keeper Isaac Hedger was named man of the match.

And there was more cup final joy for Netherton on Tuesday as the club’s Under 15 Black team thrashed Terrington 6-0 in a Youth League Cup decider at Yaxley FC to complete a notable double.

Adalai Balde and Stephen Pereira both scored twice with Gabriel Khoza and Charlie Mason also on target for a team that wrapped up the Division One title last month.

