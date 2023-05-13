News you can trust since 1948
Joy and relief for Peterborough Sports as ground upgrades have received a thumbs up from National League officials and the FA

Peterborough Sports have passed their ground inspection and will again play at National League North level next season.

By Alan Swann
Published 13th May 2023, 20:11 BST- 2 min read
New owner of Peterborough Sports FC Tim WoodwardNew owner of Peterborough Sports FC Tim Woodward
New owner of Peterborough Sports FC Tim Woodward

The city club’s immediate future was up in the air after they originally missed a deadline to improve their facilities or face automatic relegation from step two football.

But league officials accepted a claim that the upgrade was delayed by an impending club takeover and they granted new owner Tim Woodward a new deadline of April 30 to complete the work.

Mr Woodward and his army of workers worked endless hours and on Saturday it proved worthwhile as an FA letter confirming an acceptable level of work was received by the club.

Mr Woodward released a statement tonight. It read: ‘Good evening ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls. I can now reveal that I have received a letter from the Football Association confirming that we have PASSED the ground upgrade inspection and therefore we retain our place in the National League North.

Most Popular

“I shall meet with (co-managesrs) Luke (Steele) and Michael (Gash) and set about building the team for next season immediately. I still have plenty of other work planned for the ground before next season.

“I will also be arranging a ‘Fans Forum’ to be held in the clubhouse so I can share my plans and proposals with you all. It will also give everyone the opportunity to ask any questions. Please watch social media and the club website for details.

‘Tonight, we celebrate – we’ve blown it sky high!’

It’s understood relegation-threatend clubs Blyth Spartans, Leamington and Kettering Town appealed against the decision to extend the Sports’ deadline, but the matter is now closed.

Spors defied most predictions by finishing 14th of 24 clubs in their first season at National League North level.

