Malborne Rangers U13's before their Hereward Cup final at Stonald Road, Whittlesey.

PDFL JUNIOR CUP

Netherton United A pipped fellow Peterborough League Division Three side Uppingham Town Reserves 6-5 on penalties after a dramatic final at Deeping Rangers FC.

The city side led 3-1 with three minutes to go thanks to goals from man-of-the-match Ben Daly, Nune Marujo and Tom Randall, but Uppingham fought back to level at 3-3 and force a shootout.

Thankfully for Netherton Ricky Benson saved two spot-kicks to give a team of long-serving club men the victory.

​HUNTS UNDER 18 CUP

ICA Sports couldn’t complete a famous treble by adding a county cup to the league and cup double they achieved in the Peterborough Youth League.

An own goal, following a shot from Harvey Robertson, and a strike from Matteo Perkins earned the city side a 2-2 final draw in 90 minutes against St Neots.

But two missed spot-kicks cost them dear as St Neots converted all four of their penalties for a 4-2 shootout win.

ICA are still unbeaten in 90 minutes all season and will seek to finish with a 100 per cent winning record in under 18 Division One. They have one game left on Sunday against Moulton Harrox.

​NORTHANTS AREA CUP

Peterborough League Division Four side Youth Dreams Project beat Blisworth Development 1-0 in the final at Wellingborough Whitworth FC.

Gary Gibbs scored the goal after goalkeeper Garry Doran has saved a Blisworth penalty.

It was a great achievement by a YDP side in their first competitive season.

​U13 HEREWARD CUP

Malborne pushed favourites Wisbech St Mary all the way before losing on penalties in the Junior Alliance competition final at the Field of Dreams in Whittlesey.

A Lennon White goal gave Malborne a 1-1 draw, but they were beaten 5-3 in the subsequent shootout.

Devon Dunham scored for Wisbech in normal time.

Ryan McCourt of Malborne was named man of the match

LEAGUE ROUND UP

In Junior Alliance Under 13 Division Two Spalding’s 3-2 win over Werrington means they have to beat Whittlesey in their final match to overhaul Bourne and win the title.

In Division Four the big game was won 5-2 by Holbeach over leaders Dreams. Liam Summerfield bagged a hat-trick for Holbeach who are six points behind the city side, but with four games in hand.

There was a shock 1-0 defeat for Under 16 Division One leaders Thorpe Wood Rangers at Holbeach. The city side, who are chasing a treble, have a Northants County Final against Wellingborough Whitworth on Sunday.

Netherton moved to the top of Under 15 Division Two after a 6-3 win at Gunthorpe. Klintey Isobor scored twice.

Previous leaders Holbeach were held 0-0 by Fishtoft.

The top two play each other at the Grange on Sunday (10.30am).

