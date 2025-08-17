Joint-boss takes the blame for a disappointing Peterborough Sports performance and result

Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Merthyr. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports joint-boss Michael Gash held his hands up after two first-half mistakes gave Merthyr Town control of Saturday’s National League North match at PIMS Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors went on to win 3-0 to move top the top of the early-season table. Sports are next-to-bottom after suffering a second defeat in succession at the start of the new campaign.

Gash, who made his name as a free-scoring none-league centre-forward, plays at the back for the city side and he was fault for both of Merthyr’s first-half goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I under-hit a back-pass for their first goal,” Gash confessed. “And then I let my man turn too easily for the second. It was a very disappointing afternoon for us all, but I have to look at myself first and foremost. I am playing in a different position these days, but I wouldn’t expect to make the mistakes I did.

"The lads would have been justified in giving me a rollocking as the goals put us on the backfoot after a decent start to the game. We had chances, but going behind by two goals gave us a real mountain to climb.

"Merthyr have good players and played well going forward, but we could have been better.

"It was frustrating as we’d been looking forward so much to the first home game of the season, but it’s early days. I don’t take too much notice of the table at this stage of the season as teams are still settling down. Give it 6-8 games and you’ll get a better idea of how things are going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports are back in National League North action at home to Leamington on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off). Leamington are currently just a point better off than Sports.

“It’s good we have another game at home so quickly,” Gash added. “Like us Leamington are one of the smaller clubs at this level and they well-run and well managed. They are always well-drilled so it’s another tough fixture.”

Dan Jarvis suffered a cut eye against Merthyr, but he is expected to play on Tuesday.

The attendance at PIMS Park on Saturday was a healthy 427.