Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean celebrates promotion to National League North last season. Photo: James Richardson

Dean’s departure from Sports was confirmed on Saturday- following the side’s 2-1 home defeat to Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North.

He had informed his players of his decision to join the National League club on Thursday.

Dean arrives at Glanford to take charge of a full-time club that were in the Championship as recently as 2011. They were relegated from the Football League last season and sit next-to-bottom in the National League; five points from safety having played three games more than 20th placed Oldham Athletic.

Jimmy Dean celebrates a Peterborough Sports trophy with the club's fans and club captain Richard Jones (orange). Photo: James Richardson.

On Saturday, interim manager Michael Nelson guided The Iron to a 1-1 draw at home to play-off chasing Bromley- Dean was in attendance for the match.

Nelson will stay on to become the club’s head coach, while Dean’s number two at Sports, Chris Plummer, will make the move with him.

Dean leaves Sports having steered the side to four promotions five completed seasons, picking up three league titles and 11 trophies.

On his decision to leave Sports, Dean said: “

“It’s a wrench to leave Sports. They have been a big part of my life, but I have been given the chance to join a club at a higher level and it’s an opportunity I can’t turn down.

"I’ve turned down several clubs in the past, but this one is different. If I want to move upwards the time to do it is was when my stock was high.

"It was an emotional farewell and I wish them all the best.”