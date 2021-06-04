It’s Peterborough & District Junior Alliance Cup Final Weekend at the ‘Field of Dreams’ in Whittlesey
The Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League are hosting 12 cup finals across six age groups at ‘The Field of Dreams,’ the home of Whittlesey Juniors FC, on Stonald Road (PE7 1PB) over the weekend.
The U9-U11 finals take place between 10am and noon on Saturday (June 5) with the U12-U14 finals scheduled for between 10.30am to 2pm on Sunday. There are reporting restrictions on the younger age groups.
Under 12-Under 14 schedule:
Under 12 League Cup: Peterborough Northern Star v Yaxley (11.30am).
Under 12 Hereward Cup: ICA v Thurlby Tigers (2pm).
Under 13 League Cup: Werrington v Bourne Claret (1pm).
Under 13 Hereward Cup: Bourne Red v Orton Rangers (10.30am)
Under 14 League Cup: Peterborough Northern Star Red v Stamford (2pm).
Under 14 Hereward Cup: Boston v Thorpe Wood Rangers (11am).
Robert Windle will be taking photographs all weekend. Orders can be made at www.rwt-photography.co.uk.