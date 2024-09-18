It's getting crowded at the top of Division Four of the Peterborough League

Action from Stanground Cardea Sports Development (purple) v Peterborough Saints in Sunday Division Two. Photo David Lowndes.

​Division Four of the Peterborough League is already shaping up to be humdinger of a title race.

​After the early-season skirmishes the top seven teams are separated by just three points with new teams occupying six of those places.

They include NXT Gen who jumped to the top last weekend with a 9-0 win over Stamford Lions Reserves as Arslan Ali contributed five goals and Bai Abi Njie and Ibrahim Ahmed scored twice apiece.

FC Peterborough Development boast the only perfect playing record in the division and made it five wins on the spin with a 5-2 success at Ketton Sports Black. Kevin Fernandes scored a hat-trick in this game with Younis Rihane and Muhib Akram also on target for the city side who are level on points with the leaders.

Alconbury Weald are a third team on 15 points after a 3-2 win over Hampton Rangers for whom Kris Kefford scored twice.

ICA Sports dropped from first to fourth after a 1-1 draw at Peterborough Rangers Reserves. Scott Kinlan gave ICA a 73rd minute lead, but Cameron Rankin equalised five minutes later for the team in sixth.

Thorpe Wood are back in the Peterborough League for this season and they’ve started well with four wins in five unbeaten games. Jordan Giddings and Thomas Klinkovics bagged hat-tricks in their 11-0 romp against bottom club Moulton Chapel.

Hampton United stayed in touch with the leaders by winning 6-1 at Peterborough Lions with six different players finding their way on to the scoresheet.

Division Three

South Lincs Swifts have racked up 40 goals and conceded just two in winning their opening six league games. Kieron McConnell scored twice in their latest win, 5-0 over Moulton Harrox Reserves.

Third-placed Netherton A maintained their unbeaten record by seeing off Sawtry Reserves at the Grange. Mark Oxenham, Tom Randall and Nuno Marujo scored the goals in a 3-1 win.

Division Two

A 6-3 win over Leverington Reserves kept Park Farm Reserves on top of the table. Oluwafemi Akinyosoye and Mami Si both scored twice.

Nathan Pearson hit a hat-trick as second-placed Bourne Town Reserves thumped Polonia 6-1.

Division One

Glinton & Northborough missed the chance to catch inactive leaders Stamford Bels at the top by drawing 1-1 with winless Whittlesey Athletic Development.

Long Sutton won for the first time this season as Jack Greenacre scored twice in a 5-2 win over Wittering Premiair Reserves.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Stanground Sports Cardea continue to set a hot pace in Division One. They made it three wins in three outings with a 5-3 success at Crowland.

In Division One the improving Peterborough Saints team drew 2-2 at Stanground Cardea’s Development team. It was the first dropped points of the season for the home side. Greg Fry and Hatem Ishaq scored for Saints.