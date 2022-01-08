Striker linked with Peterborough United recalled by West Brom
Callum Morton has been recalled from his loan spell at Fleetwood Town by his parent club West Brom.
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 2:05 pm
The 21-year-old striker has been heavily linked with Peterborough United in recent weeks.
He played a part in all 22 Fleetwood games while he was on loan there, scoring seven goals, including a hat-trick against Leicester Under 21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.
He scored four goals in 18 League One games.