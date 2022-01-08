Striker linked with Peterborough United recalled by West Brom

Callum Morton has been recalled from his loan spell at Fleetwood Town by his parent club West Brom.

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 2:05 pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Callum Morton of Northampton Town celebrates scoring the 2nd goal during the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Final between Exeter City v Northampton Town at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) PPP-200609-165315002

The 21-year-old striker has been heavily linked with Peterborough United in recent weeks.

He played a part in all 22 Fleetwood games while he was on loan there, scoring seven goals, including a hat-trick against Leicester Under 21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

He scored four goals in 18 League One games.

