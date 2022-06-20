Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Grant McCann’s side have been drawn against League 2 Stevenage, managed by his successor at Posh, Steve Evans and Wycombe Wanderers, who lost last season’s League One Play-off final to Sunderland.

The meeting with Wycombe has the potential to be the first between the sides since the points-per-game farce in 2020. Posh will also visit Stevenage in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday July 13.

Posh will find out on Thursday (June 23) which of the Premier League youth academies will also join them in Group D when the ‘invited’ sides are announced.

They will play each team once, with the top two qualifying for the knockout rounds, and each EFL side will have two home games.

The 16 invited Under 21 teams and the 48 EFL clubs are split into Northern and Southern sections nad fixtures are usually designed to minimise travelling; this is, however, a rare occasion when Posh have not been drawn against Cambridge or Northampton since the format changed.