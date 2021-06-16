Euro 2020: Peterborough’s outdoor big screen event hit by lockdown extension

One of the outdoor events following England at the 2018 World Cup

The Three Lions’ clash with the Czech Republic on June 22 was lined up as hopefully the first big screen celebration at the newly named Peterborough Stadium - the outdoor space at the former greyhound track in Fengate.

However, the extension of lockdown restrictions announced this week has inevitably put and end to those plans.

A spokesman said: “It is with the deepest regret that we must announce that due to the extension of lockdown to July 19 we have had no choice but to cancel the schedule for this year’s Euro 2020 Street Parties and associated events due to start on June 22 when England play Czech

Republic.

“Like you, we wanted to get behind England and recreate the amazing euphoria we had at the last World Cup when you came out in your thousands to support the boys. But without the opportunity to watch the game and enjoy the day with live bands and DJs due to the restrictions we believe we couldn’t deliver what we had promised.

“We have worked closely with the team at the new Peterborough Stadium and the local authorities, with us reviewing every opportunity to put this event on. But with the restrictions still in place it will not end up being the party you deserve, and with nearly a sell-out for the last group stage game it would be unfair to restrict your enjoyment.”

Organisers says they are now turning their attention to next year’s World Cup and maybe some events later on this year.