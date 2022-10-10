Richard Jones (5) celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Telford. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports host Curzon Ashton in the fourth and final qualifying round of the biggest KO Cup competition of them all on Saturday. A win would see the city side reach the first round proper for the first time in the club’s history.

But first Dean is fielding a strong side in Tuesday’s Northants Senior Cup quarter-final against United Counties League side Wellingborough Town at the Bee Arena (7.45pm) as he seeks to boost a remarkable recent haul of trophies.

"I’m averaging two trophies a year so if we can retain the Northants Cup that will be two this season as we’ve already won the Maunsell Cup,” Dean stated.

"The team I’m putting out tomorrow will tell you how seriously I am taking this competition. For some it’s a chance to play themselves into contention for the FA Cup tie.

"I won’t start thinking about that game until we’ve played Wellingborough.”

Centre-back Connor Johnson should return for Sports tomorrow after completing a three-match ban. First-team regular Dion Sembie-Ferris is also expected to play along with Lamine Kaba Sherif, Josh McCammon, Ky Marsh-Brown and Mark Jones who will all be competing for a starting place against Curzon Ashton.

Sports go into two cup ties in great heart after Saturday’s 3-2 National North League win over Telford United. A third straight home win lifted Sports up to ninth and only goal difference keeps them out of the play-off places. Michael Gash, Maniche Sani and Richard Jones scored the goals.

"We were excellent for most of the match,” Dean said. “My only complaint was not putting the game to bed at 3-1 because they pulled a goal back and gave us a few nervy minutes at the end when it really should have been a more comfortable afternoon.

"That’s happened a couple of times before so managing the game is something we need to get better at, myself included as I made a mistake with a substitution.

"We're in a great position though and in a good place from where to attack two big cup matches.”