Peterborough Sports celebrate their equalising goal against Curzon Ashton. All photos Darren Wiles.

​Peterborough Sports are a team who refuse to accept defeat.

The city side conceded a first-minute goal in their latest National League North fixture against promotion-chasing Curzon Ashton at PIMS Park on Saturday, but battled back to gain a creditable 1-1 draw.

That was no surprise to joint-manager Michael Gash who revealed Sports have the third-best record in the division for gaining points from losing positions.

Gash said that proved the spirit and commitment within his squad. His only disappointment yesterday was not winning a game Sports dominated in the second-half.

Sports skipper Mark Jones in action against Curzon Ashton. Photo Darren Wiles

The point kept Sports in the top half of the table ahead of a trip to next-to-bottom Rushall Olympic this Saturday.

Rushall claimed one of their seven league wins at PIMS Park earlier this season and also knocked Sports out of the final qualifying round of the FA Cup when a home tie with Accrington Stanley was at stake.

Gash hopes to have at least one new player in the squad before the weekend as key central defender Ryan Fryatt picked up a knee injury against Curzon and could miss out.

Gash said: “The number of times we’ve come from behind to get points does tell a story. We have a team that doesn’t know when its beaten and they showed that spirit and commitment again on Saturday.

Bayley McCann in action for Sports against Curzon Ashton. Photo Darren Wiles

"We were sloppy, and a bit all over the place for the first 10 minutes after they scored so early, but once through that period we did well.

"We equalised quickly and, although the rest of the first-half was even, we dominated the second-half and had some good chances to score again, while restricting them to a couple of breakaways.

"It’s a good point against a very good side, but we came off the pitch feeling a little disappointed we hadn’t won given how the game went.

"We had to reorganise at the back after Ryan went off and we will have to wait and see how long he will be out for. Midfielder Jonathan Bland came on and played in his place and did very well.

"Luckily he’s played in that position for Barnsley, but we will try and get someone in before the Rushall game. We might also try for a second signing.

"Rushall will be a tricky game on a 4G surface, but a few teams in the league have them so we can’t use that as an excuse.”

Sports will give minutes to players who didn’t see Saturday action in Wednesday’s Northants Senior Cup semi-final tie at Corby Town. It will still be a strong Sports team tackling a side going well at step four, two levels below the city team.