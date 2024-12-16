ICA's impressive comeback season continued with thrilling semi-final success
The city side are unbeaten in 13 Peterborough League Division Four matches and last weekend they reached the final of the Hunts Lower Junior Cup after a nerve-jangling penalty shootout.
The semi-final match at Hemingford United Reserves itself was a thriller as the sides shared six goals before ICA triumphed 5-4 on penalties.
Cam Guest had an eventful first-half as he failed to convert a 13th minute penalty before scoring twice to fire ICA into a 2-0 half-time lead.
The hosts were level within 18 minutes of the re-start only for Scott Westley to strike for ICA. Hemingford equalised again within 60 seconds to take the tie to penalties.
ICA ‘keeper Nick Merryweather saved successive spot-kicks to set up the shootout success.
ICA will play Fenstanton Reserves in the final next year. They won their semi-final 7-0.
ICA are ‘only’ third in Division Four despite their unbeaten start. They have four points to make up on leaders Thorpe Wood Rangers and a point on FC Peterborough Development.
Thorpe Wood are also unbeaten with 11 wins in 12 outings after a 5-2 victory over Hampton Rangers. Cory Rose scored twice. FC Peterborough also won 5-2 against Glinton and Northborough Reserves with Abdulaziz Ahmed scoring two.
Division Three
The top two, South Lincs Swifts and Stamford AFC Reserves, fought out a 2-2 draw in Spalding. Kyle Andrew and Adam Steels shot Stamford into a 2-0 lead, but goals from Charlie Ford and Dawid Gos secured a point for the home side with the equaliser arriving five minutes from time.
Stanground Cardea Sports Reserves have the games in hand to make an impact on the title race. They won a city derby 6-1 at Netherton A with Charlie Webb and Charlie Bosett both netting doubles.
Division Two
Runaway leaders Netherton Reserves avenged an early-season defeat by winning 4-2 at Crowland Reserves. The city side came from behind to win with three goals in the final 30 minutes after Billy Zyberi’s double for Crowland.
Adulai Balde, Mason Clarke, Lewis McManus, Dray Wilder-Garton scored the goals for Netherton who are now 14 points clear.
Division One
Hampton United are leading the race to finish runners-up behind champions elect Stamford Bels after a remarkable win against Wittering Premiair. Hampton won 6-5 with top striker Josh Pike hitting a hat-trick. He has 25 goals, the most in the division.
Premier Division
Stanground Cardea Sports have a three-point lead at the top after easing to a 4-0 home win over bottom club Holbeach United Reserves.
Leon Gellizeau, Kieran Hibbins, Kyle Hibbins and Alfie Webb scored the goals, all of them arriving in the first-half.
Recent champions Uppingham Town have moved menacingly into second place following an impressive 5-0 win over Warboys. The Rutlanders have two games in hand.