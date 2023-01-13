The ICA Sports Under 14 Girls team with their new strip. Also present are Andrea and Wes of Elliott's Army and shirt sponsor donors Dee and Geoff Sait.

The team decided to hold a ‘guess the team’ scratchard fundraiser with the holders of the winning square getting to sponsor the side.

And the winners, Dee and Geoff Sait, promptly donated the sponsorship opportunity to local charity Elliott’s Army.

The team now wear the club colours with the Elliott’s Army logo emblazoned on the front.

Elliott’s Army is a group founded to help raise money for vital research into anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) in memory of a popular and bright youngster who sadly contracted the disease.

Donations to the charity can be made to Elliott’s Army by visiting website https//specialnamedfunds.cclg.org.uk/elliotts-army/.

