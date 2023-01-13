ICA Under 14 girls side have an army of support
ICA Sports Under 14 girls team proudly show off their new shirts after a novel way of raising sponsorship
The team decided to hold a ‘guess the team’ scratchard fundraiser with the holders of the winning square getting to sponsor the side.
And the winners, Dee and Geoff Sait, promptly donated the sponsorship opportunity to local charity Elliott’s Army.
The team now wear the club colours with the Elliott’s Army logo emblazoned on the front.
Elliott’s Army is a group founded to help raise money for vital research into anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) in memory of a popular and bright youngster who sadly contracted the disease.
Donations to the charity can be made to Elliott’s Army by visiting website https//specialnamedfunds.cclg.org.uk/elliotts-army/.
ICA play home matches at Ringwood, South Bretton where the kit presentation took place in front of representatives Elliott’s Arny and the competition winners.