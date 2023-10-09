Hungry Peterborough Lions devour prey, huge junior football scores and Peterborough City scoring spree continues

Action from Peterborough Lions Under 15s (stripes) v Northside. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The Lions lads won 6-1 with two goals from Ly'kyi Thomas-Wright and single strikes from David Langa, Cameron Stent, Husayn Walji and Daniel Kanyangu.

In Division Three Whittlesey Juniors remained top of the table after a 6-2 success at Yaxley with Jacob Stott scoring four of their goals.

The top-of-the-table clash in the under 18 League was won comfortably by Hampton Royal who turned a 1-1 half-time scoreline into a 4-1 victory at Nene Valley.

Daniel Cardoso scored twice for the winners with Keane Rippon-Hart and Chris Valentine also on target. Buddy Lamb replied for Nene Valley.

Under 16 Division One title favourites Netherton were on Northants County Cup duty and won 11-0 at Northampton Gregory Celtic. Adulai Balde (4) and Gerson Montieiro (3) dominated the scoring.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

There were a couple of huge scores from local teams in the Northants Under 14 County Cup.

Glinton & Northborough beat Crick Athletic 22-1 with Keaton Feek scoring five times and Jack Toms, Eoin Watson, Taylor Balderson, Leo Howard and Benjamin Haley all contributing hat-tricks.

And Polonia cruised to a 19-1 success over Stanwick Rovers.

In the Under 12 Northants Cup, Junior Alliance top dogs Nene Valley beat Deanshanger Colts 3-1 courtesy of a Spencer Fage hat-trick.

P’BORO LEAGUE

Netherton United Reserves are finally off the mark in Division One, at the eighth time of asking.

The city side came from a goal down to pip fellow strugglers Wisbech Town Reserves 2-1 at the Grange. Daniele Akinyosoye and Sami Belrhazy scored their goals.

Netherton would have caught Farcet at the bottom, but for the latter’s spectacular 5-5 draw with Long Sutton. Gavin Wong scored twice for Farcet.

Peterborough City are crushing all-comers at this level. They thrashed Polonia 8-1 in their latest outing with goal machine Kyial West grabbing an inevitable hat-trick.

City have scored 55 goals in 10 matches and now lead the table by four points.

Leverington appear to be serious challengers for the Premier Division. They toppled third-placed Oakham 5-1 away from home thanks mainly to Kieran Hamilton’s hat-trick.

Leverington are fifth, but just five points behind leaders Uppingham with a game in hand.

In Division Two leaders Sutton Bridge United lost their perfect playing record at Whittlesey Athletic Development who ran out 4-2 winners.

Metehan Eskikoy scored twice with George Gilbert and Jack Brown also netting.

The big game in Division Three between two sides who had won every game between them this season finished 2-1 to YDP over Bourne Town A.