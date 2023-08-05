Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Scarborough Athletic. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Scarborough goalkeeper didn’t have a prayer of saving a 20-yarder from Alban-Jones, the son of the vice-dean of Peterborough, three minutes before the break.

And some resolute defence in the second-half maintained that slender advantage until the final whistle in front of a crowd of 352 who braved foul weather conditions.

Scarborough had narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, but Sports carved out the beter early chances. writes Lillianna Armstrong.

Josh McCammon (left) in action for Peterborough Sports v Scarborough Athletic. Photo: David Lowndes.

Captain Mark Jones beat the Scarborough keeper to the ball with his head, but his effort was cleared off the line in the nick of time.

Dan Jarvis then found himself in space after a great through ball from Ben Fowkes, but his shot went wide of the post.

The breakthrough for The Turbines came on 42 minutes when Alban-Jones met a ball first time with his right foot from outside the area and it found its way through the Scarborough defence and into the bottom corner.

The visitors came out in the second half with fire in their bellies, hoping to find that all-important equaliser.

Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Scarborough Athletic. Photo: David Lowndes.

The best Scarborough chances fell to Alex Purver and Frank Mulhern. The latter of the two somehow saw his effort from 6 yards fizz past the post and Purver then skied a six yard effort soon after.

But the home side stood firm in defence and saw out the win, much to the delight of their supporters.

Peterborough Sports: Crook 8; Cann 7, Johnson 8, Fox 7; Lawlor 7, Alban-Jones 8, Jarvis 6 (Tootle 77’ 6), Nicholson 7, McCammon 8; Jones (Gash 86’) 8, Fowkes 7.

Subs not used: Miles, McGlinchey, Elsom.

Scarborough Athletic: Whitley 7; Weledji 7, Thornton 6, Gooda 6, Colville 6; Maloney 7, Purver 6, Green 6 (Durose 62’ 6), Qualter 6 (Tear 56’ 7), Brown 6 (Marshall 73’ 6); Mulhern 6.

Star Man: Peter Crook (Peterborough Sports)

Match rating: 3/5