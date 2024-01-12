​There are huge home games for Bourne Town, Spalding United and Stamford AFC on Saturday.

Action from Bourne Town FC. Photo Dave Mears

Table-topping Bourne protect their nine-point lead in Division One of the United Counties League against second-placed Clipstone at the Abbey Lawn (3pm kick off).

Clipstone are the only team to beat the Wajes in a league game this season and they have a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spalding United moved to the top of the Northern Premier Midlands Division with a 1-0 win at Coventry Sphinx last weekend and a 1-0 home win over Rugby Town on Tuesday kept them in front.

Danny Draper was the match-winner in Coventry and Glen Walker scored late against Rugby for a team who have kept eight clean sheets in a row, but they have a tougher test thos Saturday as third-placed Anstey Nomads are in town (3pm).

Stamford AFC also have a key home game as they tackle play-off rivals Redditch United in the Southern Premier Division Central (3pm).

FULL FIXTURE LIST

FA Trophy

Fourth round: Horsham v Peterborough Sports.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC v Redditch United.

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Spalding United v Anstey Nomads.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Hucknall Town v Deeping Rangers; Loughborough Students v Pinchbeck United; Wisbech Town v AFC Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier Division South: Lutterworth Town v Yaxley; March Town v Daventry.

Division One: Bourne Town v Clipstone; Radford v Blackstones.

Thurlow Nunn League