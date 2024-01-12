News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Huge home games on the local non-league scene on Saturday

​There are huge home games for Bourne Town, Spalding United and Stamford AFC on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
Action from Bourne Town FC. Photo Dave MearsAction from Bourne Town FC. Photo Dave Mears
Action from Bourne Town FC. Photo Dave Mears

Table-topping Bourne protect their nine-point lead in Division One of the United Counties League against second-placed Clipstone at the Abbey Lawn (3pm kick off).

Clipstone are the only team to beat the Wajes in a league game this season and they have a game in hand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spalding United moved to the top of the Northern Premier Midlands Division with a 1-0 win at Coventry Sphinx last weekend and a 1-0 home win over Rugby Town on Tuesday kept them in front.

Most Popular

Danny Draper was the match-winner in Coventry and Glen Walker scored late against Rugby for a team who have kept eight clean sheets in a row, but they have a tougher test thos Saturday as third-placed Anstey Nomads are in town (3pm).

Stamford AFC also have a key home game as they tackle play-off rivals Redditch United in the Southern Premier Division Central (3pm).

FULL FIXTURE LIST

FA Trophy

Fourth round: Horsham v Peterborough Sports.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC v Redditch United.

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Spalding United v Anstey Nomads.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Hucknall Town v Deeping Rangers; Loughborough Students v Pinchbeck United; Wisbech Town v AFC Mansfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Premier Division South: Lutterworth Town v Yaxley; March Town v Daventry.

Division One: Bourne Town v Clipstone; Radford v Blackstones.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Diss Town v FC Parson Drove; FC Peterborough v Dussindale & Hellesdon; Haverhill Rovers v Holbeach United; Whittlesey Athletic v Framlingham Town.

Related topics:Spalding UnitedClipstoneUnited Counties LeagueRugby