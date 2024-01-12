Huge home games on the local non-league scene on Saturday
Table-topping Bourne protect their nine-point lead in Division One of the United Counties League against second-placed Clipstone at the Abbey Lawn (3pm kick off).
Clipstone are the only team to beat the Wajes in a league game this season and they have a game in hand.
Spalding United moved to the top of the Northern Premier Midlands Division with a 1-0 win at Coventry Sphinx last weekend and a 1-0 home win over Rugby Town on Tuesday kept them in front.
Danny Draper was the match-winner in Coventry and Glen Walker scored late against Rugby for a team who have kept eight clean sheets in a row, but they have a tougher test thos Saturday as third-placed Anstey Nomads are in town (3pm).
Stamford AFC also have a key home game as they tackle play-off rivals Redditch United in the Southern Premier Division Central (3pm).
FULL FIXTURE LIST
FA Trophy
Fourth round: Horsham v Peterborough Sports.
Southern League
Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC v Redditch United.
Northern Premier League
Midlands Division: Spalding United v Anstey Nomads.
United Counties League
Premier Division North: Hucknall Town v Deeping Rangers; Loughborough Students v Pinchbeck United; Wisbech Town v AFC Mansfield.
Premier Division South: Lutterworth Town v Yaxley; March Town v Daventry.
Division One: Bourne Town v Clipstone; Radford v Blackstones.
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: Diss Town v FC Parson Drove; FC Peterborough v Dussindale & Hellesdon; Haverhill Rovers v Holbeach United; Whittlesey Athletic v Framlingham Town.