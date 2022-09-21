Huge blow for Peterborough Sports as top scorer breaks his leg again

Jordan Nicholson scores for Sports against Redditch. Photo: James Richardson.

Nicholson missed a large chunk of last season after breaking the same leg. He is not expected to return to action until February.

The former Posh winger is the National League North’s top scorer with six goals in eight games.

"I was on a high after the lads battled so hard to win the FA Cup tie,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean said. “And then I received the phone call from the hospital.

Josh McCammon (blue) in action for Sports against Redditch. Photo: James Richardson.

"It’s terrible news for us, but mainly for Jordan who has been in outstanding form this season. To score as many goals as he has in a mid-table team is great going.

"I feel for Jordan as to suffer two broken legs in two seasons is horrible luck.

"We have set the team up to get play to Jordan’s strengths. He comes alive when we attack and is pivotal to what we try and do.

"But others will now have to step up and we have a ready-made replacement in Ky Marsh-Brown who showed what he can do last season.”

Sports will also be without centre-back Connor Johnson for tough National League away trips to Darlington (Saturday) and Alfreton (Tuesday) after he picked up a straight red card for serious foul play against Redditch, although that decision coudl be appealed.

As things stand Johnson will also miss the next round of the FA Cup.

"The red card was harsh and having seen it back we could appeal,” Dean added.

"The referee was poor on Tuesday and I say that as the winning manager.

"He didn’t even give us a foul for the tackle that broke Jordan’s leg. It wasn’t a nasty challenge at all from the player, but it was a foul.

"We’ve had a couple of bad blows before two tough away games, but I know we have the character in the squad to overcome anything.”

Darlington have won their last three matches to climb up to sixth, and they’ve done it without former Posh star Marcus Maddison who has been injured.