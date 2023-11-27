Hotshot Hamilton and another twist in the Peterborough Premier Division title race, plus a round up of all divisions and cups

​There has been another twist in the dramatic and highly-competitive race for the Peterborough Premier Division title.

Action from a Stanground Sports (purple) match earlier this season. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Reigning champions and leaders Uppingham Town crashed 4-1 at third-placed Leverington Sports and, with fellow challengers Warboys Town and Stanground Sports both winning, there are now just five points separating the top five teams.

Louie Garner, Kieran Hamilton, Aaron McKenna and Callum Young scored for Leverington, while Jake Thornton scored twice in a 4-0 win for second-placed Warboys Town over Holbeach United Reserves.

Hamilton is the division’s top scorer with 23 goals, 10 more than any other player.

Stanground Sports remain the sole challengers for the title from the city. They recovered from a shock defeat at struggling Netherton to ease to a 3-0 win at Oakham United.

Stanground have been boosted by an influx of new players and debutants Snor Islam and Modou Gaye scored at Oakham. Stanground host Uppingham this Saturday (2pm).

Netherton couldn’t build on their surprise win and a 2-0 defeat at Wittering Premiair coupled with a 1-0 win for Tydd sent the city side back to the bottom of the table. Harry Whittington and Douglas Zimbango scored for Wittering, although the latter was later sent off.

DIVISION ONE

Title favourites Peterborough City had to work hard to maintain a three-point lead at the top of the table. They won 4-2 at Glinton & Northborough thanks to goals from Ewan Morton (2), Kyial West and Leon Gellizeau. Sam Thompson and Connor Carr replied for the home side.

FC Peterborough Reserves are up to second and they made it 22 goals in two matches with a 10-2 romp against Wisbech Town Reserves. Abulai Da Silva Cassama hit a hat-trick.

DIVISION TWO

Peterborough Rangers have been knocked off the top after a 3-3 home draw with Warboys Town Reserves. Dwayne Rankin and Carlos Djalo were among the Rangers scorers.

DIVISION THREE

AFC Malborne maintained their title challenge with a 2-0 success at FC Hampton Reserves. Seeraj Gohil and Ollie Foster scored the goals.

The second-placed city side are three points behind leaders Bourne Town A with a game in hand.

Netherton A are third after goals from veterans Ban Daly and Stuart Eason secured a 2-1 win at Park Farm A.

DIVISION FOUR

Rob Ames scored four as Cardea Reserves beat bottom club FC Hampton A 8-3.

JUNIOR CUP

Peterborough City Reserves beat higher-level Uppingham Reserves 6-1. Joe Kelly scored four.

