Peterborough Sports will be at home to Needham Market in the FA Cup third qualifying round if they can conquer Redditch United in their replay on Monday night (September 18).

Needham Market play in the division below Sports, the Southern League Premier Division Central and have made an impressive start.

They sit third, having taken 15 points from eight games. On Saturday, Market beat Hashtag United 1-0 away to seal their qualification.

Peterborough Sports will face Needham Market if they can beat Redditch. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports could only draw 0-0 at home to Redditch- of the same division- on Saturday and must now travel away to try and get the job done on Monday night (7:45pm).