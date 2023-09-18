Home tie potentially awaits Peterborough Sports in FA Cup qualification
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peterborough Sports will be at home to Needham Market in the FA Cup third qualifying round if they can conquer Redditch United in their replay on Monday night (September 18).
Needham Market play in the division below Sports, the Southern League Premier Division Central and have made an impressive start.
They sit third, having taken 15 points from eight games. On Saturday, Market beat Hashtag United 1-0 away to seal their qualification.
Sports could only draw 0-0 at home to Redditch- of the same division- on Saturday and must now travel away to try and get the job done on Monday night (7:45pm).
Victory in the third qualifying round would leave Sports just one victory away from the first round proper.