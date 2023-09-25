News you can trust since 1948
Holders killed off after Senior Cup shootout, two penalty kick wins for Sawtry and West hits five for Peterborough City

​Holders Uppingham Town have been knocked out of the Peterborough League’s Senior Cup at the first round stage.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Sep 2023, 17:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 17:17 BST
Bai Abi Njie scores one of his hat-trick goals for FC Peterborough Reserves v Long Sutton Athletic. Photo: Tim Symonds.Bai Abi Njie scores one of his hat-trick goals for FC Peterborough Reserves v Long Sutton Athletic. Photo: Tim Symonds.
Warboys Town beat the current Premier Division leaders 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Jamie Blackwell scored both goals for Warboys.

Crowland Town, Leverington Sports, Moulton Harrox, Tydd and Oakham United all eased through with com fortable wins, although none could match the 9-2 success Deeping Rangers Reserves enjoyed at Oundle Town.

Snor Islam led the scoring spree with four goals, while Derick Dadize scored twice.

Action from FC Peterborough Reserves v Long Sutton Athletic. Photo: Tom SymondsAction from FC Peterborough Reserves v Long Sutton Athletic. Photo: Tom Symonds
It was a lot closer for Sawtry who pipped Netherton United 3-2 on penalties at the Grange after Craig Smith had netted a late leveller in a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes.

Matthew Church also scored for the villagers with Ollie Sylvester and Josh Turner replying for Netherton.

Sawtry Reserves also enjoyed a penalty shootout success in a Hunts Cup tie. They beat Fenstanton Reserves 8-7, again after a 2-2 draw with Harry Wilson scoring both Sawtry goals.

Peterborough City enjoyed a 12-4 win over Sutton Bridge in the Peterborough League Challenge Cup with Kyial West scoring five times, while FC Peterborough Reserves had to work much harder to see off Long Sutton Athletic 4-2. Bai Abi Njie hit a hat-trick for the winners.

Peterborough Rangers are back on top of Division Two on goal difference after a 3-0 win over Deeping United Reserves.

FC Hampton are also perfect at this level, albeit from one fewer game, after a 4-1 success against King’s Cliffe with Kris Kefford scoring twice.

FC Hampton Reserves are also ticking along nicely in Division Three. They made it five wins from five games as Ollie Brant netted twice in a 5-2 victory at Ramsey Reserves.

Youth Dreams Project could be a big threat at the top. They thrashed Whaplode Drove Reserves 15-1 to make it three wins out of three and 28 goals scored.

Stamford SFC Reserves are setting a strong pace in Division Four. They have 15 points from five games after a hat-trick from Julian Andre helped seal a 6-2 win at Leverington A.

