History of the Peterborough League and the United Counties League included in a new book

Ortonians celebrate a PFA Senior Cup win at London Road.

All the Premier Division tables have been included as well as brief notes about what happened to clubs who left the local competition, plus where the clubs that joined came from.

Author Mick Blakeman attempted to trace all the relevant clubs and received help regarding top side Ortonians FC from local football personality Stephen ‘Tommy’ Cooper.

Mr Blakeman said: “Of course in the 120 years of the league, there were many clubs who came and disappeared quite quickly and it is too big a job to trace what happened to every single one of them.

“But I tried to find out about the most significant of them and Ortonians were certainly one of those.

"They had been in the Premier Division for many years and were also very successful and it is unusual for a club to have such a fine season as Ortonians did in 2005-06 and then just disappear.”

The book is called ‘Non-League football tables of the South Midlands of England’ and also covers other prominent competitions including the United Counties League from 1895-2022, the Leicestershire Senior League, the Oxfordshire Senior League, the Central Amateur League and the Lincolnshire League.