Yaxley suffered a heartbreaking end to a difficult week as late goals condemned them to a Preliminary Round exit in the FA Cup.

The Cuckoos dismissed boss Simon Roberts on Thursday after a poor start to the United Counties Premier Division South season. Yaxley are currently bottom of the table with four defeats from four games.

Wilkins Makate, who had been working as assistant manager to Roberts, has been appointed interim manager with Raph Frsacogna as his interim assistant. They were in charge of Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup defeat at home to higher level Grantham Town, a loss sealed by the concession of two goals in added time at the end of the game.

Deeping Rangers are still in the FA Cup. They fought back twice to force a 2-2 draw against Loughborough Students at the Hayden Whitham Stadium which means a Tuesday night replay. Johnny Lockie and Josh Moreman scored the Deeping goals.

March Town were in Premier Division South action and moved up a place to fifth after an 84th-minute equaliser from Craig Gillies in a 1-1 draw at Leicester Nirvana. Wisbech Town remain bottom of Premier Division North after a 3-1 home reverse at the hands of Harrowby United and in the same division Bourne Town fought out a creditable 0-0 draw at Skegness.

Stamford AFC are top of Southern Premier Division Central following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Stourbridge at the Zeeco Stadium. Captain Rob Morgan scored the only goal five minutes after the break to make it three wins out of three for the Daniels in front of 442 spectators. Spalding United are down in 17th after a second successive defeat, 2-0 at Bromsgrove Sporting.

FC Peterborough claimed a notable 2-1 home win over Stanway Pegasus in Thurlow Nunn Division One North thanks to goals from Michael Gonclaves and Ayman Trabelsi and Whittlesey Athletic picked up a first point of the season – in their sixth game – from a 2-2 home draw with AFC Sudbury Reserves. Max Layn and James Stainsby scored the goals.

Whittlesey had lost 4-0 in a midweek fixture at Holbeach United for whom Ryan Cook (2), Kyle Compton and Enzo Coccitti had scored. The Tigers took that good form into a 2-0 win at Wivenhoe on Saturday when John Yambasu and Ben Greenacre scored the goals. Holbeach are up to third, a point off top spot.

Peterborough Sports went down to a second successive 1-0 defeat in National League North, this time at Warrington Town.

RESULTS

FA Cup

Preliminary Round: Deeping Rangers 2 (Lockie, Moreman), Loughborough Students 2; Yaxley FC 1, Grantham Town 3.

National League North: Warrington 1, Peterborough Sports 0.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Bromsgrove Sporting 2, Spalding United 0; Stamford AFC 1 (Morgan), Stourbridge.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Skegness Town 0, Bourne Town 0; Wisbech Town 1 (Allen), Harrowby United 3.

Premier Division South: Leicester Nirvana 1, March Town 1 (Gillies).

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Parson Drove 0, Whitton United 1; FC Peterborough 2 (Gonclaves, Trabelsi), Stanway Pegasus 1; Pinchbeck United 1 (Stevens), Leiston U21 2; Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Layn, Stainsby), AFC Sudbury Res 2; Wivenhoe Town 0, Holbeach United 2 (Yambasu, Greenacre); Holbeach United 4 (Cook 2, Compton, Coccotti), Whittlesey Athletic 0.