Dion Sembie-Ferris. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough Sports are one of five teams without a point from their opening two National League North fixtures.

The city side went down to a second successive 1-0 defeat on Saturday after a goal direct from a free-kick 20 minutes from time at Warrington Town. Sports had been pipped by a second-half penalty in their first match at home to Chorley the week before.

Sports had started the game pretty well with Dion Sembie-Ferris seeing a shot headed off the goalline in the second minute, but visiting goalkeeper Peter Crook had to react smartly soon afterwards to keep out a header from a set-piece from veteran defender Peter Clarke.

Few chances followed although Crook again reacted well to keep out a close-range shot in the second-half. Substitute Mark Jones then headed a Dan Jarvis cross against the top of the crossbar before Connor Woods’ beat Crook from the edge of the area from a set-piece.

Sports will hope for better fortune at Hereford United on Tuesday (August 20). They then host Buxton at PIMS Park on next Saturday (August 24).

Warrington: Atherton; Southern, Gumbs, Clarke, Bennett; Harris, Dixon; Sithole, McDonald, Miles (sub Gill 90); Woods. Unused subs: Rodwell-Grant, Smalley, Roper.

Peterborough Sports: Crook; Kaine (sub Tootle 72 mins), Fox, Gash, Kamara (sub Fryatt 85 mins), Putman; Alban-Jones (sub Van Lier 72 mins), Lawlor (sub Gallagher 76), Jarvis; Sembie-Ferris, Goodman (sub Jones 62 mins).

Attendance: 886