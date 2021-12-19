Hat-trick for Yaxley as skipper comes good, Stamford excel in front of huge crowd at leaders, late winner for Deeping, new manager bounce for Blackstones, in-form March win again

Action from Yaxley's 3-2 win over Sporting Khalsa at In2itive Park. Yaxley are in blue. Photo: David Lowndes.

Long-serving skipper Dan Cotton was the Cuckoos star scoring twice in the final 21 minutes to overturn a 2-1 deficit. Pierre Omombe Epoyo had earlier given Yaxley a 10th-minute lead.

Yaxley have now moved clear of relegation danger, but Wisbech remain deep in trouble after conceding three first-half goals at Coleshill. Dylan Edge grabbed a consolation for the Fenmen after the break.

At the other end of the table Stamford AFC are just outside the play-off places after dominating a 0-0 draw at leaders Ilkeston in front of 1500 fans, many persuaded to attend by free admission. Ilkeston’s goalkeeper was a clear man-of-the-match.

Jordan Macleod scored twice, but Spalding lost 3-2 at Loughborough Dynamo.

Will Bird’s late winner secured a 1-0 success for Deeping Rangers at local rivals Pinchbeck United in a United Counties Premier Division clash, but bottom club Holbeach are stuck on two points from 18 games after a 5-1 home hammering from Skegness.

It’s seven points in three matches for Blackstones’ new manager Lloyd Burton who saw Connor Pilbeam (2) and Ricki Goodale strike in a 3-0 Division One win over Saffron Dynamo.

Blackstones host neighbours Bourne over the Christmas period. Bourne lost 4-1 at home to Kirby Muxloe on Saturday.

A goal and an assist from Jack Friend helped in-form March Town win 2-1 at Haverhill in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division. Recent signing from Chatteris Ben Matthews claimed the winning goal.

RESULTS

Southern League Central Premier Division: Peterborough Sports 4 (Moreman 2, Lawlor 2), Nuneaton 0.

Northern Premier League Midlands Division: Coleshill 3, Wisbech 1 (Edge); Loughborough Dynamo 3, Spalding 2 (Macleod 2); Ilkeston 0, Stamford 0; Yaxley 3 (Cotton 2, Epoyo), Sporting Khalsa 2.

United Counties League Premier Division: Holbeach United 1, Skegness 5; Pinchbeck United 0, Deeping Rangers 1 (Bird).

United Counties League Division One: Blackstones 3 (Pilbeam 2, Goodale), Saffron Dynamo 0: Bourne 1, Kirby Muxloe 4.