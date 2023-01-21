James Hill-Seekings (blue, shooting) scored a hat-trick for Bourne at Kirby Muxloe.

James Hill-Seekings grabbed a hat-trick as second-placed Bourne romped to a 5-2 success at Kirby Muxloe. Jake Brown and Thomas Edwards also netted as Bourne moved two points clear of third-placed Newark, albeit a mighty 11 points behind leaders Aylestone.

Blackstones came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Dunkirk. Josh Randall claimed an 81st-minute winner after Louie Venni had forced an own goal equaliser.

Stones overtook their victims to move into eighth place.

Wisbech Town managed to host the only United Counties Premier Division North game to beat the freezing weather, but they received scant reward as visitors Sleaford came from behind to win 3-1.

Kegan Everington shot the Fenmen in front in the first-half, but an equaliser soon after the break was followed by a red card for home substitute Archie Wallace and two Sleaford goals in the final 10 minutes.

March Town also saw action in the Premier Division South and they pipped Cogenhoe 1-0 with a second-half goal from Vitor Vaz. The Hares are seventh ahead of a Tuesday (January 24) game at Godmanchester.

The Northern Premier Midlands Division games involving Stamford AFC, Spalding United and Yaxley were all postponed.

Second-placed Stamford host mid-table Bedworth on Tuesday (January 24) when third-placed Spalding are at next-to-bottom Daventry.

The Thurlow Nunn Division One North matches for Whittlesey Athletic, Holbeach United and FC Parson Drove were also all postponed

RESULTS

Saturday, January 21

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Midlands Division: ALL POSTPONED: Corby v Spalding United: Hinckley v Stamford AFC; Shepshed Dynamo v Yaxley.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division North: Wisbech Town 1 (Everington), Sleaford 3; POSTPONED: Belper v Deeping Rangers; Pinchbeck Utd v Quorn;

Premier Division South: March Town 1 (Vaz), Cogenhoe 0.

Division One: Blackstones 2 (Randall, og), Dunkirk 2; Kirby Muxloe 2, Bourne Town 5 (Hill-Seekings 3, Edwards, Brown).

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

