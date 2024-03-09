Harvey's humdinger keeps Holbeach United in the play-off race, frustration for new Deeping Rangers boss, but solid results for Yaxley and March Town
Harvey Thorne claimed a brilliant winning goal for the Tigers who are a point outside the play-off places. John Yambasu had earlier opened the scoring against the team in fourth.
There were defeats for bottom half teams Whittlesey Athletic and FC Parson Drove.
It’s been a frustrating start for new Deeping Rangers manager Johnny Alflatt. His first two United Counties Premier Division North games in charge have ended in defeat, 4-0 at Melton Town in midweek and 1-0 at home to Sleaford on Saturday. Rangers have now fallen nine points off the play-off pace.
Wisbech did force a 1-1 home draw with fourth-placed Melton today. Ethan Wilson grabbed the Wisbech equaliser just before the break.
In the Premier Division South Yaxley are up to sixth after a 2-0 win at Cogenhoe. Julinho Gomes and Oleksandr Muzychuk scored the goals.
Fifth-placed March – they are seven points ahead of Yaxley – gained a creditable 1-1 draw at Newport Pagnell thanks to a Ben Seymour-Shove strike.
There was disappointment for Blackstones in Division One as they lost 1-0 at home to Clifton All Whites. Stones stay four points outside the play-off places.
Stamford AFC are back in Southern Premier Division Central action at Kettering Town on Tuesday (March 12) when Spalding United return to Northern Premier Midlands action at home to Lye Town (7.45pm).
United Counties Division One leaders Bourne are at Leicester St Andrews on Tuesday.
Peterborough Sports couldn’t quite pull of an heroic comeback in their FA Trophy quarter-final at National League Gateshead today. Their club record run in the competition ended with a 3-2 defeat,
RESULTS
FA TROPHY
Quarter-final: Gateshead 3, Peterborough Sports 2 (McCammon, Gash).
UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division North: Melton Town 2, Deeping Rangers 0; Deeping Rangers 0, Sleaford Town 1; Wisbech Town 1 (Wilson), Melton Town 1.
Premier Division South: Cogenhoe United 0, Yaxley 2 (Gomes, Muzychuk); Newport Pagnell Town 1, March Town 1 (Seymour-Shove).
Division One: Blackstones 0 Clifton All Whites 1.
THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE
Division One: Cornard United 3, Whittlesey Athletic 1; FC Parson Drove 1, Dussindale & Hellesdon R 2; Holland FC 1, Holbeach United 2 (Yambasu, Thorne).