Hampton Royals U18s close in on a terrific treble, quickfire cup double for RTC U13s, U15 titles for Netherton and Gunthorpe

Gunthorpe Harriers before their final game of the season at Campbell Drive. Photo David Lowndes.

​The all-conquering city teenagers added the Hunts Cup to their Peterborough Youth League Cup success with a 2-0 final win over Warboys Town over the weekend.

Daniel Cardoso and Kobie Smith scored the goals for Hampton who also boast a 100 per cent winning record in the League.

Gunthorpe Harriers made certain of the Under 15 Division Three title with a 2-2 draw against Glinton & Northborough Navy in their final fixture at Campbell Drive.

Jack Fox and Illya Babiyenko scored for Gunthorpe with Jack Cradock and Lewis Tarver replying for Glinton & Northborough.

Netherton Black are champions of Division Four after coming from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with rivals Hampton White at the Grange.

Aimado Sauane was the hat-trick hero for Netherton with Godwin Boakye-Dankwah, Alfie Harwood and Oscar Ferguson scoring for Hampton.

Netherton Black are also just two points from the Under 16 Division One title after a 6-1 win over Nene Valley. Charlie Wright (2), Rayyan Asif (2), Oskar Ciach and Azik Yakubu scored the Netherton goals.

In the same division Holbeach won 6-1 at Netherton Red with Thomas Oliver hitting a hat-trick.

Stilton remain in charge of the Division Four title race after easing to a 4-1 win over Long Sutton. Jack Rolph scored twice with Alex Semper and Riley Jackson also netting.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

RTC (Regional Talent Centre) Under 13s are celebrating a quickfire cup double.

They beat Junior Alliance Division One title rivals Feeder 5-1 in the BFS Cup Final at March Town FC with goals from Alfie Davis (2), man-of-the-match Lucas Stiopu, Donald Fanwo and Nana Prempeh before beating Holme 5-2 in the Hunts Cup Final.

The Under 13 Hereward Cup Final between Eunice, Huntingdon and Hampton is scheduled for this Sunday at Stonald Road, Whittlesey (10.30am),

The Under League Cup Final will follow at the same venue when Park Farm will tackle either Deeping United or Spalding (12.30pm). They were due to play their semi-final on Wednesday.

RTC also made it through to an Under 12 League Cup Final date with Bourne following a 4-2 penalty shootout win in their semi-final at Stamford.

It finished 2-2 after normal time with Perry Simpson and Josh Cox on target for RTC and George Hoyles and Edward Salisbury scoring for Stamford.

There’s now a three-way tie at the top of Under 12 Division Three as Orton Rangers and Crowland joined inactive Stamford on 35 points after weekend wins.

Lucas Jackson scored twice as Orton beat Thurlby 3-1 and Mangirdas Eskis, Oliver Joyce, Charlie Venters, Kaden Patel and Roman Salerno all scored in Crowland’s 5-1 success at Stanground.

Oundle sealed the Division five title with a 1-0 win at Deeping Rangers. Taylor Freeman scored the all important goal.