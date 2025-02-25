Michael Gyasi was the match-winner for Sports at Radcliffe. Photo Darren Wiles.

A second hat-trick of the season for striker Michael Gyasi pushed Peterborough Sports into the top 10 of the National League North.

The city side completed back-to-back away wins with a 3-1 Tuesday night success at Radcliffe are now just five points from the play-offs in what is turning into a remarkable season.

Sports had responded to a mini injury crisis by making three new signings before their trip to Greater Manchester. Centre-back Justin Ogasie moved on a one-month loan from Posh with striker Alfie Atherton joining on loan from Sheffield United.

Another forward Nathaniel Muenda also joined after spending time on trial at Barnsley.

All three made their debuts at Radcliffe with Ogasie playing the full 90 minutes and Atherton and Muenda arriving late in a game sealed by Gyasi’s treble in the first hour of the contest.

The former Boston United striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a handball offence in the second minute and, after the hosts levelled midway through the first-half courtesy of an Anthony Dudley goal, he fired them back in front seven minutes before the break.

Gyasi had missed a spot-kick the win at Rushall Olympic on Saturday, but it obviously didn’t dent his confidence as he completed his hat-trick on the hour mark, albeit with the help of a home defender.

The hosts had seen a goal disallowed for offside early in the second-half and struck the crossbar in added time through Tunde Owolabi.

Sports: Crook, Bland, Gash, Osagie, Jarvis (sub Mukuna, 89 mins), McCann, Alban-Jones, Van Lier, Felix, Jones (sub Atherton, 73 mins), Gyasi (sub Muenda, 86 mins). Unused subs: Elsom, Challinor.