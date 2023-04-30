Nick Green struck a superb 109 for Peterborough Town at Overstone Park.

​Unfortunately Nick Green’s brilliant 109 proved in vain as Town fell foul of an Overstone Park team bolstered by three outstanding young Northants CCC talents and went down by five wickets in a Northants Premier Division fixture.

County opening bowlers Gus Miller and James Sales reduced Town to 31-6, but Green stood firm to strike 11 fours and five sixes. His domination of the innings was such the next highest scorer in a team total of 170 was number 11 Karanpal Singh who made 11.

"Given the situation and the high quality of the bowlers it was one of the best innings by a club player I’ve seen,” Clarke enthused. “He certainly didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

"We didn’t have a lot of luck, particularly when we bowled, but this was a strong Overstone side and to be fair we want to be testing ourselves against players of this quality.”

Town bowled well at the start of the Overstone innings, but seamers Mark Edwards and Jamie Smith repeatedly beat the home openers without manging to find a nick.

Northants opener Harry Gouldstone (72) and partner Saqlain Bazmi (59) put on 149 for the first wicket before a mini collapse to 164-5 as Josh Smith picked up three quick wickets.

Victory was eventually achieved with 21 balls to spare.

Town dropped from first to fifth with their defeat and have been overtaken by Oundle Town who romped to an 88-run win Brigstock to move into third.

The Craig brothers enjoyed themselves in this fixture with Conor top scoring with 92 of Oundle’s 221 all out and Harrison bagging 6-24 from 11 overs of accurate left arm spin as the hosts were despatched for 133.

Conor chipped in with two wickets as did Primesh Patel. Patrick Harrington (40) helped Oundle recover from 34-3 by adding 99 for the fourth wicket with Conor.

Oundle entertain Kislingbury Temperance on next Saturday (11am) when Peterborough Town are at home to Desborough. Both will be favoured to win

