Good news on the injury front as all Peterborough Sports are saying is 'give us a goal'

Jordan Nicholson could be back in action for Peterborough Sports soon. Photo: James Richardson.

National League North defeats at AFC Fylde 1-0 and Brackley 2-0 in recent days days means Sports have not scored in their last five competitive matches.

And it can’t continue as Sports are now just five places and four points above the relegation zone ahead of two big games against lower-placed teams, Boston United (home, Saturday) and Bradford Park Avenue (away, Monday).

Manager Jimmy Dean remains positive for the season as a whole, but he is desperate to find a cure for an acute problem in front of goal.

He has received some good news in recent days as top scorer Jordan Nicholson is making a quicker than expected recovery from a broken leg.

"Getting Jordan back would be huge,” Dean announced. “He could be back training with us soon.

"We have missed him because we’ve actually been playing quite well, but we do need to get this monkey off our back. We need to score a goal to get our confidence back.

"We’ve just played two very strong promotion contenders and for three halves of football we were as good as them, if not better.

"We were out of the game early at Brackley, but in the second-half we played well abd created a couple of very good chances and some half-chances.

