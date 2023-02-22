Goalkeeper the penalty shootout hero on his 400th Spalding United appearance, cup joy for Deeping Rangers and March, league disappointment for Whittlesey Athletic
Spalding United and Deeping Rangers reached the finals of Lincolnshire FA County competitions on Tuesday.
Spalding beat Cleethorpes 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in their Lincs Senior Cup semi-final at the Sir Halley Stewart Stadium.
Goalkeeper Michael Duggan was the Spalding spot-kick hero with two crucial saves in his 400th appearance for the club.
Nat Ansu converted the winning penalty after the shootout went into sudden death.
Spalding will take on Grantham Town in the final at Lincoln City FC.
It was a lot calmer at Deeping who eased into the final of the Lincs Senior Trophy with a 2-0 semi-final success at home to United Counties Premier Division rivals Skegness Town.
Goals in the final four minutes of the first-half from Will Bird and Matt Sparrow sealed the win for Deeping who will tackle another UCL rival Boston Town in the final.
March Town moved into the semi-finals of the UCL Cup last night with a 3-2 penalty shootout quarter-final win at Godmanchester Rovers. Jack Friend scored the goal for March in a 1-1 draw.
Whittlesey Athletic’s five-game winning streak in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League came to a disappointing end at improving FC Parson Drove.
The hosts, who were completing a league double over Whittlesey, were 2-0 up early in the second half before Ollie Gale pulled one back to set up a grandstand finish, but there was to be no more scoring.
They were the first goals conceded in six matches by Whittlesey who remain fifth, the final play-off place, ahead of a Saturday home game against third-placed Harwich and Parkston.
Three wins in four matches has moved Drove out of the bottom three. They travel to fourth-placed Downham on Saturday.