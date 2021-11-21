Goalkeeper stars in historic FA Vase win for Whittlesey Athletic, but Deeping Rangers bow out, five-star second-half show from Peterborough Sports, Stamford AFC goalrush, Spalding United make light of Gaby Zakuani’s departure, leaders pip Peterborough North End at the post
Goalkeeper Aaron Bellairs was the hero as Whittlesey Athletic secured a stunning FA Vase success over Worcester City at Feldale Field yesterday (November 20).
Bellairs was outstanding as Whittlesey held their higher-ranked opponents to a 0-0 draw in 90 minutes in a second round tie.
And he then produced a crucial penalty save as Whittlesey won a nerve-jangling shootout 7-6 as Athletic extended their historic run to a place in Monday’s third round draw.
Player-manager Ricky Hailstone scored the cruicial seventh Whittlesey penalty before Bellairs sealed victory. Harry Jenkins, Jack Carter, Aaron Dunmore, Jake Pell, Oliver Long and Joe Moore-Papworth also converted their spotkicks.
Whittlesey defended superbly against the team third in the Midlands Premier Division, one level above their conquerors.
It was the end of the road in the Vase though for Deeping Rangers who went down 2-0 at Walsall Wood to early goals in each half.
Peterborough Sports delivered a five-star second-half display as they smashed struggling St Ives 7-2 away from home in the Southern League Premier Division.
A cruise to victory looked inevitable as goals from Ryan Fryatt and Dion Sembie-Ferris fired Sports 2-0 up early in the game, but the hosts hit back to level before the break.
But Sports romped home after the break with goals from Jordan Nicholson (2), Josh McCammon, Abdu Sani, who made an earlier return than expected from injury, and new loan signing De-Carrey Sheriff.
It’s as you were at the top of the table as the other members of the top three, Coalville and Banbury, also won. Sports can go top on Tuesday (November 23) when they host in-form Alvechurch when Coalville and Banbury take each other on.
Free-scoring Stamford kept on the coat-tails of the Northern Premier League Midlands Division play-off contenders with a 5-1 home success over Daventry yesterday. Jack Duffy scored twice.
And Spalding United won their first game following Gaby Zakuani’s departure, 2-1 at Coleshill, thanks to two goals from skipper Jordan Macleod. Yaxley lost 3-0 at Bedworth and Wisbech were beaten in a seven-goal thriller by Belper despite two goals from Toby Allen.
Peterborough North End competed well against leaders Harleston in a Thurlow Nunn Division One game, but went down 1-0 to an 89th-minute goal.
NON LEAGUE RESULTS FA VASE
Second round: Walsall Wood 2, Deeping Rangers 0; Whittlesey Ath 0, Worcester City 0 (Whittlesey won 7-6 on penalties).
SOUTHERN LEAGUE
Premier Central Division: St Ives 2, Peterborough Sports 7 (Nicholson 2, Sembie-Ferris, McCammon, Sani, Fryatt, Sheriff).
Northern Premier LEAGUE
Midlands Division: Bedworth 3, Yaxley 0; Coleshill 1, Spalding 2 (Macleod 2); Stamford 5 (Duffy 2, Vince, Chitiza, Blunden), Daventry 1; Wisbech 3 (Allen 2, Edge), Belper 4.
United Counties LEAGUE
Premier Division North: Pinchbeck 1, Boston 3.
Division One: Blackstones 0, Birstall 6; Bourne 1, Barrow 1.
THurlow Nunn Eastern Counties LEAGUE
Premier Division: Whitton 0, March 1 (Burrows).
Division One North: FC Parson Drove 0, Downham 2; Peterborough North End 0, Harleston 1.