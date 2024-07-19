Goalkeeper School celebrates in record numbers
It was the 15th such event in the school’s history and the biggest with scores of budding number ones attending to collect individual and tournament awards.
As always former pupils returned to hand out prizes including the club’s first member Dylan Martin.
Also in attendance were Arlo Stocks, who was recently signed up by the Cambridge United Academy and Posh U18 Academy scholar Jake West, who signed for top local non-league club Spalding United this summer.
" It was the biggest event we have ever put on,” school founder Darren Gibbons said. “And I’m really proud our club is now impacting so many keepers from the city and beyond. We celebrated a record number of medals, trophies and awards picked up by our keepers at club level and tournaments and also our members signing for professional clubs.”
"Everyone received a very personal award.”