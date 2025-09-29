Goalkeeper Luke has become a goal-poacher again, great form for Crowland Town, Eye Rangers and Stanground Cardea Sports has continued

Bourne Town Reserves celebrate a goal against Ancaster Athletic United. Photo Dave Mears

Former Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion and Peterborough United goalkeeper Luke Steele has re-invented himself as an ace goalscorer again.

The recent loss of his job as joint-manager of Peterborough Sports FC sent Steele into the arms of the Youth Dreams Project (YDP) football team at the age of 41. YDP is a company he co-founded with former Posh youth team player Luke Kennedy.

It’s not the first time Steele has played locally as a centre-forward and he’s retained his instinct for goals. He scored four times in YDP’s 9-0 Northants Lower Junior Cup win over Heyford Athletic Reserves. Kennedy also scored as did Josh Hales (2), Jones De Sousa and Samuel Cayley.

Bourne Town Reserves play alongside YDP in Peterborough League Division One and they also tasted county cup success as they saw off Ancaster Athletic United 5-1 in a Lincs Junior Cup tie.

Action from Bourne Town Reserves v Ancaster Athletic United. Photo Dave Mears

Stamford AFC Reserves moved up to second in Division One as Dan Aust, Adam Steels and Aston Taylor netted in a 3-2 win at Wittering.

Crowland Town kept the heat on unbeaten Premier Division leaders Netherton United with a 3-1 home victory over Deeping Rangers Reserves. Matthew Cox, Harry Grigas and Harry Tidswell were the scorers for the team in second. Netherton did not have a weekend fixture and are in Northants Junior Cup action at Findon Volta next Saturday (October 4).

Eye Rangers have won four Premier Division matches in a row, the latest a 4-0 cruise against Leverington Sports with goals from Taylor Duthie (2), Jamar Dobson and Carlos Djalo.

It’s a magnificent seven wins in succession for leaders Stanground Cardea Sports in Division Two. Goals from Rob Ames and Dylan Martin secured a 2-0 success over Elsea Park Eagles.

Thorpe Wood Rangers dropped their first points of the season in Division Three, but a 2-2 draw against FC Peterborough Development was enough to take them to the top of the table. Ethan Bennett and Callum McDonagh scored for Thorpe who contributed an own goal to their opponents’ cause. Romeo Ugbene also scored for FC Peterborough.

And in Division Four Stilton United held leaders Littleport United to a 2-2 draw thanks goals from Reece Driscoll and Louie Roberts.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Stanground Sports Cardea and Murrow Bell made progress in the Sunday Morning League Cup by winning penalty shoot outs.

The city side triumphed 3-2 on spot-kicks at Glinton & Northborough after a 1-1 draw, while Murrow Bell won a battle of the fen villages 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Benwick Athletic. A goal for Jamie Cogings of Stanground was cancelled out by a Lewis Bines strike before the shootout.