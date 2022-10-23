Goalkeeper Bart the hero in Blackstones FA Vase derby win, Pinchbeck and Whittlesey also through, statement league win for Spalding, but Stamford's winning run comes to an end
Goalkeeper Bartosz Berezowski was the hero as Blackstones won a nail-biting FA Vase first round tie against neighbours Bourne Town on penalties.
Berezowski saved a hat-trick of penalties to seal a 3-1 shootout success after the match had finished 1-1 in 90 minutes at the Torney Limited Stadium.
Hayden Armiger equalised for Stones on the half hour after Aarron Warrener had fired Bourne in front in the early stages.
It was a second shootout defeat in four days for Bourne who had also lost their LIncs Trophy clash at Deeping Rangers in the same fashion. Stones also won their final FA Vase qualifying tie on penalties.
Joining Stones in Monday’s draw are Pinchbeck United and Whittlesey Athletic, but Wisbech Town bowed out yesterday, 3-1 at Oxhey Jets.
Andre Williams scored twice as Pinchbeck reached the second round for the first time in the club’s history with a 4-3 win at Sherwood Colliery, while Whittlesey, who reached the fourth round last season, pipped Diss Town 4-3 on penalties after a 2-1 draw. Kieran Hibbins and Harry Jenkins scored for Whittlesey.
In the Northern Premier Midlands Division AFC Stamford’s run of five wins in a row came to an abrupt end with a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Sutton Coldfield.
The Daniels remain second, but are just a point ahead of Spalding United who pulled off a notable 4-0 win at fellow high fliers Loughborough Dyanmo. Dylan Edge cracked a hat-trick with Elliott Sandy also on target for the Tulips.
It’s now one point from 12 games for rock bottom Yaxley though after a 4-0 home reverse at the hands of Sporting Khalsa.
Will Bird and Matt Sparrow were among the Deeping Rangers scorers as they beat Leicester Nirvana 4-2 in the United Counties Premier Division North and Craig Gillies scored twice as March Town drew 3-3 at Milton Keynes Irish in Premier Division South.
RESULTSOctober 22
FA Vase
First round: Blackstones 1 (H. Armiger), Bourne Town 1 (Hill-Seekings) – Blackstones win 3-1 on penalties; Oxhey Jets 3, Wisbech Town 1 (Hamilton); Sherwood Colliery 3, Pinchbeck United 4 (Williams 2, Vieira, Foster); Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Jenkins, Hibbins), Diss 2 – Whittlesey win 4-3 on penalties.
Northern Premier League
Midlands Division: Loughborough Dynamo 0, Spalding United 4 (Edge 3, Sandy); Stamford AFC 0, Sutton Coldfield 3; Yaxley 0, Sporting Khalsa 4.
United Counties League
Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 4 (Bird, Jones, Sparrow, Sennett), Leicester Nirvana 2.
Premier Division South: Milton Keynes Irish 3, March Town 3 (Gillies 2, Emmington).
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: AFC Sudbury 1, Holbeach 3.