Free-scoring Zac Allen continued his superb season with a hat-trick for Bourne Town in an impressive 3-1 win over Melton Town at the Abbey Lawn.

The game between two top six United Counties Premier Division North sides was all square at the break, but Allen’s finishing probed the difference in front of another excellent crowd of 432. Allen now has 27 goals – seven more than any other player in the division – in 27 appearances. Bourne are third, but with the games in hand to go top.

Deeping Rangers improved their survival chances with a 3-2 home win over fellow strugglers Hucknall Town. Matt Sparrow scored twice with Callum Davies also on target for a side two points from safety. Wisbech Town also eased their own struggles with a 2-1 win at Ashby Ivanhoe as Rob Conyard struck twice and William Langford bagged a 97th minute winner.

Bourne and Deeping had made knockout competition progress in midweek. The Wakes booked a Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final date with local rivals Blackstones with a 5-0 quarter-final with at Pinchbeck United with goals from James Hill-Seekings (2), Will Bird (2) and Allen. Deeping were 3-1 Hinchingbrooke Cup winners at Godmanchester Rovers. Sparrow, Dougill and James Stainsby scored in that win.

Zac Allen scores for Bourne Town in a Lincs Senior Trophy success at Pinchbeck United. Photo David Lowndes.

In the Premier Division South play-off chasing March Town dropped points at home to lowly Bugbrooke St Michaels after leading at half-time, while Yaxley were beaten at home by Daventry Town despite a goal from Jordan Venters. In Division One Blackstones were on fire at Clifton All Whites, scoring four times in the first-half before sealing a 5-1 win with goals from five different players.

In Thurlow Nunn Division One, FC Peterborough claimed a vital 2-1 home win against play-off rivals Diss Town thanks to goals from Vitor Vaz (penalty) and David Yisah. Diss also converted a penalty which led to a red card for Mario Neves. The city side are just two points off a play-off place with a game in hand. And Whittlesey Athletic won a huge game towards the bottom of the table against Haverhill Borough, 2-0 courtesy of goals from Jack Carter and Isaac Jobling.

Jack Duffy cracked a hat-trick as Stamford AFC returned to winning ways in the Southern Premier Division Central. The Daniels are up to sixth, outside the play-off places on goal difference, after a 3-1 win against Royston Town at the Zeeco Stadium. Spalding United remain in the drop zone despite a creditable 1-1 draw at fifth-placed Redditch United. Debutant Theo Hudson gave The Tulips a 70th-minute lead, but the hosts equalised nine minutes from time.

Peterborough Sports came back from the dead to draw their National League North game at South Shields on Saturday.

FC Peterborough celebrate David Yisah's goal against Diss Town. Photo Tim Symonds.

RESULTS

National League North: South Shields 2, Peterborough Sports 2 (Jarvis, Gyasi).

Southern Premier Division Central: Redditch United 1, Spalding United 1 (Hudson); Stamford AFC 3 (Duffy 3), Royston Town 1.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Ashby Ivanhoe 2, Wisbech Town 3 (Conyard 2, Langford); Bourne Town 3 (Allen 3), Melton Town 1; Deeping Rangers 3 (Sparrow 2, Davies), Hucknall Town 2.

Premier Division South: March Town 1 (Foy), Bugbrooke St Michaels 1; Yaxley 1 (Venters), Daventry Town 3.

Division One: Clifton All Whites 1, Blackstones 5 (Barrett, Peasgood, Robinson, Rudman, Walker).

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Dussindale & Hellesdon R 3, FC Parson Drove 0; FC Peterborough 2 (YIsah, Vaz), Diss Town 1; Holbeach United 1 (Thorne), Holland 1; Pinchbeck United 2 (Slater, Ward), Gorleston Reserves 2; Whittlesey Athletic 2 (J. Carter, Jobling), Haverhill Borough 0.