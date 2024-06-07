Girls United's great season underlined in the PT's local football roll of honour
The city-based junior club saw teams win two Cambs League titles and three Hunts County Cup Finals.
Nene Valley teams won the top two divisions in the Peterborough & Junior Alliance Under 12 League.
Teams from Peterborough City won a league, a cup and a veterans division in the Peterborough & District League.
PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE
Champions
Premier Division
Moulton Harrox
Division One
Peterborough City
Division Two
Peterborough Rangers
Division Three
Bourne Town A
Division Four
Moulton Harrox Reserves.
Veterans League
Premier Division
Whittlesey Athletic
Central Division
Peterborough City
East Division
Stamford Lions
Walking Football
Championship
South Lincs Steelers
Cup winners
Senior Cup
Oakham United
Challenge Cup
Cardea
Junior Cup
Peterborough City Reserves.
Veterans Invitation Cup
Whittlesey Athletic
SUNDAY LEAGUE
Champions
Division One
CSKA Emneth.
YOUTH LEAGUE
Champions
Under 15 Division One
Deeping Rangers Claret.
Under 15 Division Two
March Town Athletic
Under 15 Division Three
Gunthorpe Harriers
Under 15 Division Four
Netherton United Black
Under 16 Division One
Netherton United Black
Under 16 Division Two
Wisbech Town
Under 16 Division Three
South Lincs Swifts
Under 16 Division Four
Stilton United Colts
Under 18 Division One
FC Hampton Royal
Cup winners
Under 15 League Cup
Stamford AFC Red
Under 16 League Cup
Bourne Town Claret
Under 18 League Cup
FC Hampton Royal.
JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Champions
Under 12 Division One
Nene Valley Blacks
Under 12 Division Two
Nene Valley Orange
Under 12 Division Three
Stamford Yellow
Under 12 Division Four
Wisbech St Mary Yellow
Under 12 Division Five
Oundle Town
Under 12 Division Six
Peterborough Northside
Under 13 Division One
Feeder Blue
Under 13 Division Two
Wisbech St Mary
Under 13 Division Three
Oundle Town
Under 14 Division One
Deeping Rangers Clarets
Under 14 Division Three
Thorpe Wood Rangers
Under 14 Division Four
Sutton Bridge United
Cup winners
Under 12 League Cup
Peterborough RTC
Under 13 League Cup
Spalding United
Under 13 Hereward Cup
Hampton Reds
Under 13 BFS Cup
Peterborough RTC Red
Under 14 Hereward Cup
Long Sutton Athletic
CAMBS WOMEN/GIRLS
Champions
Premiership
Whittlesey Athletic
Division Three
South Lincs Swifts
Under 14B Division
DFC Lionesses
Under 13A Division
Girls United
Under 13B Division
Peterborough Sports
Under 12A Division
Thorpe Wood Rangers
Cup winners
League Cup
Whittlesey Athletic
Under 18 League Cup
Girls United
Under 14 League Cup
Netherton United
Under 13 League Cup
Girls United
COUNTY CUPS
Winners
Hunts Veterans Cup
Park Farm Pumas
Hunts Sunday Cup
Cardea
Hunts Under 18 Cup
FC Hampton Royal
Hunts Under 16 Girls Cup
Girls United
Hunts Under 14 Girls Cup
Girls United
Hunts Under 13 Cup
Peterborough RTC Red
Hunts Under 12 Girls Cup
Girls United
Northants Area Cup
Youth Dreams Project
Northants U14 Girls Cup
Netherton United
Lincs Under 13 Girls Cup
Stamford AFC
Lincs Under 12 Girls Cup
Stamford AFC