Girls United Under 13s celebrate. Photo David Lowndes.

Girls United can claim to be the area’s most successful football club in the 2023-24 season.

​The city-based junior club saw teams win two Cambs League titles and three Hunts County Cup Finals.

Nene Valley teams won the top two divisions in the Peterborough & Junior Alliance Under 12 League.

Teams from Peterborough City won a league, a cup and a veterans division in the Peterborough & District League.

Girls United Under 16s celebrate.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Champions

Premier Division

Moulton Harrox

FC Hampton Royal Under 18s won a trophy treble. Photo David Lowndes.

Division One

Peterborough City

Division Two

Peterborough Rangers

Division Three

Bourne Town A

Division Four

Moulton Harrox Reserves.

Veterans League

Premier Division

Whittlesey Athletic

Central Division

Peterborough City

East Division

Stamford Lions

Walking Football

Championship

South Lincs Steelers

Cup winners

Senior Cup

Oakham United

Challenge Cup

Cardea

Junior Cup

Peterborough City Reserves.

Veterans Invitation Cup

Whittlesey Athletic

​

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Champions

Division One

CSKA Emneth.

​

YOUTH LEAGUE

Champions

Under 15 Division One

Deeping Rangers Claret.

Under 15 Division Two

March Town Athletic

Under 15 Division Three

Gunthorpe Harriers

Under 15 Division Four

Netherton United Black

Under 16 Division One

Netherton United Black

Under 16 Division Two

Wisbech Town

Under 16 Division Three

South Lincs Swifts

Under 16 Division Four

Stilton United Colts

Under 18 Division One

FC Hampton Royal

Cup winners

Under 15 League Cup

Stamford AFC Red

Under 16 League Cup

Bourne Town Claret

Under 18 League Cup

FC Hampton Royal.

​

​JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Champions

Under 12 Division One

Nene Valley Blacks

Under 12 Division Two

Nene Valley Orange

Under 12 Division Three

Stamford Yellow

Under 12 Division Four

Wisbech St Mary Yellow

Under 12 Division Five

Oundle Town

Under 12 Division Six

Peterborough Northside

Under 13 Division One

Feeder Blue

Under 13 Division Two

Wisbech St Mary

Under 13 Division Three

Oundle Town

Under 14 Division One

Deeping Rangers Clarets

Under 14 Division Three

Thorpe Wood Rangers

Under 14 Division Four

Sutton Bridge United

Cup winners

Under 12 League Cup

Peterborough RTC

Under 13 League Cup

Spalding United

Under 13 Hereward Cup

Hampton Reds

Under 13 BFS Cup

Peterborough RTC Red

Under 14 Hereward Cup

Long Sutton Athletic

​

CAMBS WOMEN/GIRLS

Champions

Premiership

Whittlesey Athletic

Division Three

South Lincs Swifts

Under 14B Division

DFC Lionesses

Under 13A Division

Girls United

Under 13B Division

Peterborough Sports

Under 12A Division

Thorpe Wood Rangers

Cup winners

League Cup

Whittlesey Athletic

Under 18 League Cup

Girls United

Under 14 League Cup

Netherton United

Under 13 League Cup

Girls United

​

COUNTY CUPS

Winners

Hunts Veterans Cup

Park Farm Pumas

Hunts Sunday Cup

Cardea

Hunts Under 18 Cup

FC Hampton Royal

Hunts Under 16 Girls Cup

Girls United

Hunts Under 14 Girls Cup

Girls United

Hunts Under 13 Cup

Peterborough RTC Red

Hunts Under 12 Girls Cup

Girls United

​Northants Area Cup

Youth Dreams Project

​Northants U14 Girls Cup

Netherton United

Lincs Under 13 Girls Cup

Stamford AFC

Lincs Under 12 Girls Cup

Stamford AFC

​

​

​