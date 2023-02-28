The Girls United team that reached the Cambs League Under 16 Cup Final.

The city side triumphed 3-2 at fellow A Division outfit Haverhill Rovers in a hard-fought semi-final showdown.

Girls United endured the worst possible start when falling behind in the second minute, but Holly Plummer blasted them level with a terrific strike from 25 yards.

Two-goal Isabel Turner hit a quick double with two fine finishes early in the second half to put Girls United on top and they stood strong to advance to the final after Haverhill halved their arrears.

Lillia Barhoumi of Peterborough Sports Ladies in action v Park Ladies. Photo: Tim Symonds.

They will now face either holders Cambridge City or reigning A Division champions Coton in the final in May.

Peterborough Sports Ladies suffered a first Cambs Division Two defeat of the season in agonising style.

​Sports went down 2-1 at fellow unbeaten side Park Ladies to a goal in the fifth minute of added time. They’d earlier taken a half-time lead thanks to Katie Steward’s 30-yard strike.

Sports are eight points behind Park, but with three games in hand. They host mid-table Swavesey Spartans at the Bee Arena this Sunday (2pm).

Codie Steward scored twice as Sports won their Under 18 League game at Milton 3-0.

Cardea eased into the final of the League Cup with a 4-2 last-four success at Fulbourn Institute.

Emma Pollard hit a hat-trick and Charlotte Moffatt also netted as the city side booked a final place against Division One leaders Histon.

Goal machine Raissa Taborda cracked seven goals as Glinton & Northborough bashed Deeping United 13-2 in Division Three.

​NEW ACADEMY

One Touch have added a a Girls Football Academy and Education Scholarship coming to their programme at Netherton Utd FC.

Places are available for girls leaving school up to the age of 19.

The students will train daily, as well as study a level 3 in Sport which is equivalent to three A levels. Students who do not achieve the grade four will also have the opportunity to resit GCSE Maths and English.