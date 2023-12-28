Generous matchday admission deals at Spalding United and Yaxley
Spalding United will offer free admission to the first 300 adults for their Northern Premier Midlands Division game against Cambridge City on New Year’s Day at the Sir Halley Stewart ground. Under 11s will be admitted free and receive a gift from the club.
The Tulips are second in the division and haven’t let a conceded a goal in their last five league games. Turnstiles open at 1pm for a 3pm kick off.
Yaxley are at home to recent FA Vase winners Newport Pagnell Town in Premier Division South of the United Counties League on Saturday (3pm kick off).
And they are offering adult admission at their Leading Drove base for just £5.
Deeping Rangers, Pinchbeck United, Bourne Town, FC Peterborough, Holbeach United and FC Peterborough all have home games on Saturday.
Stamford AFC, who didn’t have a fixture on Boxing Day, have to wait until New Year’s Day for their next action at home to St Ives Town in the Southern League Premier Division Central.
WEEKEND FIXTURES
December 30
National League
North: Peterborough Sports v Bishop’s Stortford.
United Counties League
Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers v Sleaford Town; Pinchbeck United v Wisbech Town.
Premier Division South: Desborough Town v March Town; Yaxley v Newport Pagnell Town.
Division One: Bourne Town v Saffron Dynamo; Harrowby United v Blackstones.
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: FC Peterborough v Norwich CBS; Holbeach United v Dussindale & H; Whittlesey Athletic v Swaffham Town.
January 1
Southern League
Premier Division Central: AFC Stamford v St Ives.
Northern Premier League
Midlands Division: Spalding United v Cambridge City.