Mark Jones of Peterborough Sports (blue) is marked by former Doncaster and Huddersfield centre-back Andy Butler of Farsley Celtic. Photo: James Richardson.

A 1-0 win for Sports over Farsley Celtic at the Bee Arena on Saturday lifted the city side into seventh place ahead of a tough trip to sixth-placed Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday. Mark Jones scored the goal.

But manager Jimmy Dean was frustrated his side didn’t take the opportunity to impress some potential new supporters.

"Look, it’s a great achievement to be where we are,” Dean stated. “But it still frustrates me that a few new fans would have attended Saturday’s game and gone away thinking that game was indicative of the standard of the league when it was nowhere near.

Maniche Sani celebrates Peterborough Sports' victory over Farsley Celtic. Photo: James Richardson.

"You won’t see many high scoring games on our pitch sadly. It’s a great leveller and it suited Farsley more than it did us. We didn't play particularly well.

"We got the win again though and we deserved it. We went five games without a goal recently and since then we’ve been unbeaten in seven matches and won five of them.

"That’s some performance.”

Sports will move up a place if they win by two goals at Scarborough, but it will be tough against a fellow newly promoted team who have also performed well at step two level.

"It’s the longest away trip we have and it’s on a Tuesday night which makes it more difficult,” Dean added. “It’s all about preparing well, getting the warm up right and starting the game well to give us the best chance to be competitive.

"If we don’t do those things right it could turn into another long night for us like at Brackley recently.”

Dean must be tempted to give former Posh striker Jordan Nicholson a start. He made his first appearance since breaking a leg in September as a late substitute against Farsley and he looked very sharp.