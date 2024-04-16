Free-scoring Netherton United Ladies topple the leaders and eight goals for Ella

Larissa Frederick scored for Netherton Ladies at Godmanchester. Photo Tim Symonds.

​Larissa Frederick, Codie Steward and Melissa Riley scored the goals for Netherton in a 3-1 win which lifted them up to second place, five points behind Godmanchester.

It’s now seven wins in a row for the city side who have scored 63 goals in that run!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netherton Black couldn’t quite pull of a superb double for the club as they lost their game at Division Three leaders Isleham 4-3. Kelsey Gilbert (2) and Ines Monteiro scored their goals.

Premiership champions Whittlesey Athletic had to work hard to maintain their perfect record. Goals from Jorja Badcock and Katie Barber eventually secured a 14th straight win, 2-0 at Ketton.

Ella Farrington scored eight goals as third-placed Girls United continued their fine season in the Under 18 League with a 15-1 win at Milton. Libby Scott scored four.

Netherton maintained their three-point lead at the top of the Under 14A Division with a 1-0 win at AFC Rushden & Diamonds and DFC Lionesses are still in the title race in the Under 14B after a 6-0 win over Longstanton, Their scorers were Eva Fraser (3), Isla Evans (2) and Ave Rathmell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unbeaten Girls United won the city derby in the Under 13A Division as Lexi Duff scored twice in a 5-0 victory over ICA. Caoimhe Healy, Joani Quinn and Daisy Thirkill also scored.

Girls United are seven points behind leaders Cambridge City, who are also unbeaten, but have three games in hand.

Peterborough Sports closed in on the Under 13B Division title with a 4-1 win over Cottenham. Lexie Alexander (2), Jessica Lloyd and Isla Feary scored the goals.

Sports need a maximum of five points from their final three games to seal a title in their first season of competitive football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unbeaten Thorpe Wood Rangers are also favourites to win the Under 12A Division title. They won 4-0 at Coton with goals from Bella Toms (2), Natalia Kekus and Isla Rippon to stay two points clear at the top with a game in hand on second place.

Netherton are second in the Under 12B Division, a point behind Histon Hornets after a 1-0 win at Girls United.