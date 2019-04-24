Free admission to Peterborough Northern Star’s last game of the season

Peterborough Northern Star will offer free admission to spectators at its final United Counties Premier Division home game of the season against Newport Pagnell on Saturday (April 27, 3pm).

Star chairman Rob Zirpolo explained: “We have previously run initiatives such as ‘pay what you want’ which have been very encouraging, but I still don’t think a lot of people know who we are, where we are and the facilities we have.

Jake Sansby (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Eynesbury Rovers.

“I am very much a realist and on the pitch we haven’t achieved any success this season and, if being brutal, have fallen short of the goals set, but from failure it’s an opportunity to learn and we go again next season. It would be good to sign off the season with a win in front of a few more faces though.

“This offer isn’t just to football fans, but anyone in the local or wider Peterborough community who wants to come and check us out. We have a fully stocked bar and clubhouse with Sky Sports showing, while many food and drink options are also available from the pitchside snack bar. I can’t guarantee the result but I can guarantee a very friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

“Our normal admission price is £6 for Adults and £3 for concessions and this is something I am going to review in the off-season as for me you have to engage with your community and fan base to see what works - as well taking into account what we as a club need to do to maximise our gate revenue.

“I am very much about fan engagement so to any new visitors (or even current ones) it would be superb to get feedback on your matchday experience with us. Even if it’s constructive criticism! Drop us an email on contact@pnsfc.co.uk or message us via any of our social media channels.

“Any Peterborough United fans not heading to Walsall and need a football fix on Saturday then come down and let us know what you think. Maybe in future if you don’t go to away games for Posh you’ll come and take in some non-league action at the Branch Bros Stadium”.

The Branch Bros Stadium is located on Chestnut Avenue in the Dogsthorpe area of the city.

Star, who are currently 16th in the Premier Division, drew both their games over the Easter weekend including a creditable 1-1 scoreline at runners-up Deeping Rangers.