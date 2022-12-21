Four hat-trick heroes in five completed matches

Farcet defend a Netherton reserves team attack. Photo: David Lowndes.

The sharp frost caused every game scheduled to take place on grass pitches to be postponed.

But Netherton United’s 3G surface at the Grange hosted a 10-goal contest in Division One which was won 7-3 by the hosts’ reserve side over second-placed Farcet United.

Derick Dadzie and Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot both bagged hat-tricks for Netherton with Fabio Ramos also on target. Josh Pike scored twice for Farcet with Kristians Eizenbarts adding a third goal.

Action from Netherton Reserves (red) v Farcet. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Premier Division fixture list was a complete whiteout, but two games survived in Division Two and both were drawn.

That was a disappointing outcome for third-placed Deeping United who would have jumped to top spot with a win over mid-table Crowland Town Reserves.

James Russell, the top scorer in Division Three where’s he normally found playing for Deeping Reserves, scored as did Daryn Whiteman, but Crowland claimed a point with goals from Danny Firth and Jordan Kirchin.

Bottom club Tydd Reserves also picked up a welcome point from a 3-3 draw at FC Hampton.

Netherton Reserves (red) on the attack against Farcet. Photo: David Lowndes.

No games took place in Division Three, but there were a couple of matches in Division Four.

A Daniel O’Sullivan hat-trick in a 3-1 win at Park Farm Pumas A took Hampton United to the top of the table. Hampton are a point clear of long-time leaders Malborne who have two games in hand.

Deeping United A drew 3-3 with Leverington Sports A for whom Lewis Day hit a hat-trick. Thomas Russell, Aston Whybrow and Jack Townsend netted for Deeping.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Netherton United Black preserved a perfect playing record and moved six points clear at the top of Under 15 Division One with a 2-0 win over One Touch at the Grange.

Rayyan Asif and Stephen Pereira scored the goals that made it seven wins out of seven for the city side this season.

The only other Peterborough & District Youth League game to take place saw Holbeach United beat Yaxley 4-1 in Under 18 Division One.

Joseph Rous scored twice for the young Tigers with Aidan Holt and Dawid Wygladacz also on target.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Deeping United Red moved to within a point of Under 12 Division Four leaders Park Farm Pumas Black with a 5-0 win over March Town.

Eli Saralis was the star of this show with four goals, while Charlie White also scored.

It wasn’t such a great day for Deeping United Blue who went down 4-2 to Park Farm Pumas Blue in Division Six. Carlos Brito (2), Toby Jackson and Lain Willis scored for Park Farm with Riley Leggett and Tyler Reddon replying for Deeping.

In Division Two Bourne moved to the top of the table with a 3-1 win over Stamford thanks to goals from Finlay Smith (2) and Dylan Ware.

CAMBS GIRLS LEAGUE