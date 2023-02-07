Michael Gash (left) with Luke Steele

Steele will work alongside Michael Gash who was keen on support as he seeks to continue his playing career.

Gash has managed Sports alone since legendary club boss Jimmy Dean left for Scunthorpe United.

Sports have won two of their three games under Gash, although Steele has been helping him out.

Steele’s first managerial position was confirmed on Tuesday night.

Sports chairman Grant Biddle explained: “Michael doesn’t want to stop playing yet so he wanted Luke to be appointed as his equal so there is more authority on the sidelines when Michael is on the pitch.”

Steele tweeted his delight: “Delighted to get my first managerial job at Sports, joining Michael Gash and such a fantastic club. Having being on board for the last two games I am excited to continue working and to do my best for the club.”

Steele is a local man who went to school at Arthur Mellows Village College, Glinton before joining the Posh Academy.