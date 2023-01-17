Grant McCann was sacked by Peterborough United earlier this week. Photo: Joe Dent.

Over the last couple of days, the former Posh boss had shot to the top of the betting odds.

As reported by the Portsmouth News, McCann did speak to representatives from the south coast club more than a week ago but there has been no contact since.

Club executives are believed to have carried out the final round of interviews over the past couple of days, thus ruling out McCann.

Several high-profile names, including Chris Wilder and Robbie Keane, have been linked with the job and Darren Ferguson was set to be interviewed until Posh swooped.

Former MK boss Liam Manning and England Under 20 boss Liam Manning are believed to be the front runners for the job that has been vacant since January 2.