Former Peterborough Northern Star managers are back in the game at Blackstones
The former Peterborough Northern Star management team of Lloyd Burton and Jan Czarnecki are back at work at United Counties Division One strugglers Blackstones.
The pair lost their jobs at Star when the club suddenly folded earlier this month, but they’ve taken over at Stones who are next-to-bottom in Division One with just nine points from 22 outings.
Burton had previously worked as assistant manager at Stones who don’t have a game this weekend.
Non league fixtures
Saturday, November 27
Nirthern Premier League Premier Division: Spalding v Bedworth, Sporting Khalsa v Wisbech, Sutton Coldfield v Stamford, Yaxley v Ilkeston.
United Counties League
Premier Division North: Eastwood v Deeping Rangers, Holbeach v Loughborough Students, Quorn v Pinchbeck.
Division One: Bourne v Radford.
Northants County Cups: Netherton United v Wellingboroigh Whitworth, Blisworth v Peterborough North End.