Izzy Brown in Chelsea colours. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

Brown was a student at Hampton College in the city when he was talent-spotted by West Bromwich Albion.

He made one substitute appearance for the Baggies in a 3-2 Premier League defeat at home to Wigan Athletic in 2013.

At 16 years and 117 days he became the second youngest player in Premier League history.

Midfielder Brown signed for Chelsea later that year and went on to make one Premier League appearance for the Londoners as a late substitute in a 3-0 win at West Brom.

Jose Mourinho was the Chelsea manager who gave him his debut, but the predicted big future never materialised, although he went to play in the Football League for Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Luton Town, Brighton, Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday.

Brown joined Championship side Preston North End in July, 2021, but suffered Achilles tendon damage and never played a game for the club before he was released at the end of last season.

He has been without a club since and on Thursday he released a statement confirming his retirement after just 133 appearances and 10 goals.

Brown said: “I really don't know where to start, although I always thought I'd have to write this one day. I just didn't think this day would come so soon. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that after a long year of struggling from two Achilles tendon surgeries, I now have to retire from professional football. To get to play the sport I love brought many happy times during my life.

"The sacrifices my mum and grandad made me from the age of four gave me the chance to live a life I always inspired to live. I’ll always be grateful to them driving me from Peterborough to West Brom 3-4 times a week just to get to training and matches. I think mum only missed one match in my entire life which shows you how much can achieve with support from the people closest to you.