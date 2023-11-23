Formbook ripped up by Netherton United on derby day and a top-flight managerial change

​Netherton United ripped the Peterborough Premier Division formbook up by beating city rivals Stanground Sports at the Grange.

Bacari Mane (shooting) scored twice for FC Peterborough Reserves at Polonia. Photo: Tim Symonds.

​It’s been a tough campaign so far for the once formidable Netherton who had slumped to the bottom of the table after 10 straight top-flight defeats.

Stanground, on the other hand, are a club on the up and positioned themselves as strong title challengers with seven Premier Division wins in a row.

It should have been a banker away win based on those statistics, but instead it was Netherton who emerged victorious 2-1 thanks to goals from Bailey Pillin and Olly Sylvester. Pillin was later sent off after collecting a second yellow card from referee Ed Brandon.

Former Netherton man Michael Fox had equalised in the second-half for Stanground who were then caught out on the break by the home side as they pushed for a winner.

Stanground reacted by installing former Netherton manager Lucian Stiopu as assistant boss to another former Netherton man Dan Fountain. Stiopu has left Premier Division rivals Deeping Rangers Reserves after a short spell as manager.

The win lifted Netherton off the bottom. They have been replaced by Tydd United who went down 8-2 at home to Deeping Rangers Reserves for whom Luke Woodhouse scored a hat-trick.

Stanground are fifth, but with games in hand on all the team above them.

Reigning champions Uppingham Town are four points clear at the top after a hard-fought 2-1 win at Whittlesey Athletic Reserves, while third-paced Moulton Harrox won the match of the day 2-1 over fourth-placed Leverington Sports thanks to two goals from Nathan Smith.

It wasn’t such a great day for Netherton Reserves who lost their bottom v top clash in Division One 23-0 at Peterborough City.

Kyial West (5), Alfie Webb (4), LIam Whaley (3), Gavin Elliott (3) and Tom Flatters (3) led the scoring spree.

Third-placed FC Peterborough Reserves were also big winners at this level 12-1 at Polonia as Jake Rayment bagged five goals. Bai Abi Njie and Bacari Mane scored twice.

There’s change at the top of Division Two as Peterborough Rangers reached the summit with a 6-1 win at Deeping United Reserves as previous leaders Whaplode Drove went down 5-3 at Crowland Reserves.

Jamie Cogings, Kyle Gray and Cameron Guest all scored twice for Rangers.