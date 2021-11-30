Fitness tests on key forwards for Peterborough Sports as they aim for second spot
Peterborough Sports will attempt to get their Southern League Premier Division Central title campaign back on track tonight when hosting mid-table Hednesford at the Bee Arena (November 30, 7.45pm).
The city side lost their last league game 1-0 at home to Alvechurch last Tuesday. They were without a fixture on Saturday when they lost second spot to unbeaten Banbury United who beat Royston 2-0.
Sports will reclaim second place on goal difference with a win this evening. Three points would also move them to within a point of leaders Coalville and they would have a game in hand.
Sports are awaiting fitness reports on forwards Jordan Nicholson and Michael Gash.